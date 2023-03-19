Left Menu

J-K: NC leader joins DPAP

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 19-03-2023 23:06 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 23:06 IST
The National Conference received a setback on Sunday as its senior leader and Anantnag District Development Council (DDC) Chairman Mohammad Yousuf Gorsi quit the party and joined the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP).

In a statement issued here, the DPAP said Gorsi joined the party in the presence of its chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad and other senior leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, Gorsi said the prevailing political situation of Jammu Kashmir needs a dynamic and visionary leader to take it out of morass.

He said he has seen the same hope in Azad who is fearless and pro-people.

''I joined the DPAP only because I believe Ghulam Nabi Azad can take Jammu Kashmir out of the present situation. He is fearless and transparent leader who carries vision and mission for his people,'' the ex-NC leader said.

Gorsi said when all political parties were silent over the forcible eviction of people from the land, it was DPAP led by Azad which took to the streets and forced the government to stop the eviction drive.

Welcoming Gorsi, Azad said he is hopeful that Gorsi's presence will help the party to grow further and reach every person of the Union Territory with its pro-people agenda.

