Bank of England to start repo operations at 0815 GMT on Monday

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-03-2023 02:47 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 02:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Bank of England said it would hold the first of its new, daily seven-day maturity repo operations - part of a global central bank response to the crisis at Credit Suisse - at 0815 GMT on Monday.

The BoE along with the Bank of Canada, the Bank of Japan, the European Central Bank, the Federal Reserve and the Swiss National Bank said jointly on Sunday they would enhance liquidity provision via new standing U.S. dollar liquidity swap lines.

 

