Two arrested with narcotics in UP's Sultanpur

Two history sheeters were arrested following an encounter here and narcotics were seized from their possession, police said on Monday. The accused have been identified as Raman Singh and Rahul Dhuria, they said.

Superintendent of Police Somen Barma said that on Sunday night the duo were arrested and some narcotics were recovered from them. The police took the duo to a place disclosed by them for further recovery of narcotics when the accused started firing at the policemen using their hidden weapons.

Barma said that in retaliatory firing by the police, the accused sustained bullet injuries on their legs. The duo has been hospitalised for treatment, the officer said.

The arrested criminals are history sheeters and members of an active gang, and cases of murder and loot are registered against them, the SP said.

