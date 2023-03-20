Left Menu

Three prisoners escape from Kurukshetra district jail, one caught

PTI | Kurukshetra | Updated: 20-03-2023 20:08 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 20:08 IST
Three prisoners escaped from the Kurukshetra district jail from an area where maintenance work was underway, officials said on Monday.

One of them was arrested on Monday, they said.

Three prisoners -- Rohit Kumar, Rajat Kumar and Sabar Ali -- fled from the Kurukshetra district jail on Sunday evening. A case was registered at Thanesar city police station in connection with the matter, the police said.

Ali was caught on Monday, they said.

A senior Jail Department official, who visited the prison to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the incident, told reporters that the three prisoners were drug addicts and had been arrested in cases of theft.

They took advantage of ongoing maintenance work in the jail to escape, he said, adding that responsibility will be fixed for this negligence on the part of the jail authorities after an inquiry.

A manhunt is underway to nab the other two prisoners, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

