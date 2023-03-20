Left Menu

Amruta Fadnavis bribe FIR: Bookie Anil Jaisinghani held from Gujarat

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-03-2023 20:09 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 20:09 IST
Amruta Fadnavis bribe FIR: Bookie Anil Jaisinghani held from Gujarat
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Police on Monday nabbed suspected bookie Anil Jaisinghani from Gujarat, days after his daughter Aniksha Jaisinghani was arrested for allegedly trying to blackmail and bribe the wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, an official said.

A crime branch official confirmed that Anil Jaisinghani, who has 14 to 15 cases pending against him, was nabbed from Gujarat but refused to divulge details.

The Mumbai Police had on March 16 arrested Aniksha Anil Jaisinghani, a designer, after Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta accused her of offering a bribe for intervening in a criminal case and also threatening her.

Anishka Jaisinghani is in police custody till March 21.

The accused tried to extort Rs 10 crore from Amruta Fadnavis by "threatening to circulate morphed videos", and hence they invoked Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extor­tion) against Anishka Jaisinghani and her father Anil Jaisinghani, the police said last week.

The Malabar Hill police station in south Mumbai had registered a First Information Report (FIR) in the case on February 20 on Amruta Fadnavis's complaint.

The FIR was registered under IPC section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act pertaining to using illegal means to induce a public servant to show favour or disfavour to any person. Later, the IPC section related to extor­tion was added.

Chief Public Prosecutor Jaysing Desai told a Mumbai court last week that photos, videos and other material evidence shows there was a conspiracy to fix ''the informant (complainant Amruta Fadnavis) and ultimately the public servant'' (Devendra Fadnavis).

The accused wanted to ''use of the office of public servant'', Desai had added.

Advocate Milan Hebale, appearing for Anishka Jaisinghani, had told the court that of the total cases filed against Anil Jaisinghani, 13 have been ''settled'' (closed).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do the same thing – without the side-effects

Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do ...

 United Kingdom
2
Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with screening procedures

Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with s...

 Canada
3
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

 Global
4
INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023