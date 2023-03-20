Left Menu

French journalist kidnapped in Mali in 2021 is freed

A French journalist held hostage by Islamic extremists for nearly two years in Mali was released Monday, according to media watchdog Reporters Without Borders, which campaigned for his release.Olivier Dubois was kidnapped in April 2021 from northern Mali, a region of the country wracked by jihadi violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group.Frances Foreign Ministry did not immediately comment on the news.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 20-03-2023 20:18 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 20:18 IST
French journalist kidnapped in Mali in 2021 is freed

A French journalist held hostage by Islamic extremists for nearly two years in Mali was released Monday, according to media watchdog Reporters Without Borders, which campaigned for his release.

Olivier Dubois was kidnapped in April 2021 from northern Mali, a region of the country wracked by jihadi violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group.

France's Foreign Ministry did not immediately comment on the news. The conditions of Dubois' release, including whether it involved a ransom, were not disclosed.

"We feel joy and immense relief," Reporters Without Borders, also known by its French acronym RSF, said in a statement.

It thanked French authorities for "having implemented the necessary means to obtain his release," without elaborating.

Dubois' release came the same day that two kidnapped aid workers with the International Committee of the Red Cross were freed in Mali.

Jihadi groups have been abducting hostages for ransom as a way to fund their operations and expand their presence. At least 25 foreigners and untold numbers of locals have been kidnapped in the Sahel — the vast, semi-arid expanse below the Sahara Desert — since 2015, according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do the same thing – without the side-effects

Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do ...

 United Kingdom
2
Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with screening procedures

Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with s...

 Canada
3
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

 Global
4
INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023