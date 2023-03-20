UP woman raped on connivance of her father, stepmother

A woman was allegedly raped by a man in the connivance of her father and stepmother here, police said on Monday. The accused father and his friend Rashid have been arrested while the stepmother is at large, they said. The woman, in her complaint, alleged that her father called his friend to their home on March 13 and her stepmother locked her and Rashid inside a room and he raped her, SP (Rural) Sagar Jain told PTI.

The victim, who is married, said her father and stepmother threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident, he said.

The woman alleged that even before her marriage, Rashid had raped her several times in the knowledge of her parents, Jain said.

An FIR has been registered and efforts are on to nab the absconding stepmother, the SP said.

