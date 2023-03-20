Left Menu

US envoy hails ''historic'' EU-brokered Serbia-Kosovo deal

Solving the dispute has gained attention as war rages in Ukraine and fears mount that Russia could try to stir instability in the volatile Balkans, where it holds historic influence.Escobar said the primary intent was to frame the ground rules of interaction between the two countries so that things like license plates and barricades dont threaten to spin out of control and create regional instability. Kosovo is a majority ethnic Albanian former Serbian province.

PTI | Pristina | Updated: 20-03-2023 20:28 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 20:28 IST
US envoy hails ''historic'' EU-brokered Serbia-Kosovo deal

The United States envoy for the Serbia-Kosovo dialogue on Monday welcomed the European Union-facilitated deal on normalising relations between neighbouring Kosovo and Serbia as an "important and historic agreement." Gabriel Escobar said the weekend deal between Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti in Ohrid, North Macedonia "sets the conditions for normalisation between Serbia and Kosovo on European terms.

On Saturday EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Vucic and Kurti agreed on an 11-point EU plan to normalise relations following their 1998-1999 war and Kosovo's declaration of independence from Serbia in 2008.

The plan calls for them to maintain good neighbourly relations and recognize each other's official documents and national symbols. If implemented, it would prevent Belgrade from blocking Kosovo's attempts to seek membership in the United Nations and other international organisations. But it doesn't explicitly call for mutual recognition between Kosovo and Serbia.

"This agreement is a legally binding obligation on both parties … (and) will continue to be the basis of our policy for the United States going forward and the basis for European engagement in the region," Escobar said in an online briefing.

Both countries hope to join the EU one day, and have been told they must first mend their relations. Solving the dispute has gained attention as war rages in Ukraine and fears mount that Russia could try to stir instability in the volatile Balkans, where it holds historic influence.

Escobar said the "primary intent was to frame the ground rules of interaction between the two countries so that things like license plates and barricades don't threaten to spin out of control and create regional instability." Kosovo is a majority ethnic Albanian former Serbian province. The 1998-1999 war erupted when separatist ethnic Albanians rebelled against Serbia's rule, and Belgrade responded with a brutal crackdown. About 13,000 people died, mostly ethnic Albanians. In 1999 a NATO military intervention forced Serbia to pull out of the territory.

Tensions have simmered ever since. Kosovo's independence is recognised by many Western countries. But it is opposed by Belgrade with the backing of Russia and China.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do the same thing – without the side-effects

Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do ...

 United Kingdom
2
Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with screening procedures

Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with s...

 Canada
3
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

 Global
4
INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023