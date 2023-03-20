Left Menu

Trump indictment in hush payments case expected late Monday or Wednesday -report

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to be indicted by a grand jury late Monday or on Wednesday in a hush payments case involving a porn star, Politico reported on Monday, citing three unidentified people involved in the deliberations. Law enforcement officials are meeting at New York Police Department headquarters to plan for the indictment, according to an unnamed person involved in the planning, the news outlet reported.

Reuters | Updated: 20-03-2023 21:31 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 21:31 IST
Law enforcement officials are meeting at New York Police Department headquarters to plan for the indictment, according to an unnamed person involved in the planning, the news outlet reported.

Law enforcement officials are meeting at New York Police Department headquarters to plan for the indictment, according to an unnamed person involved in the planning, the news outlet reported. "We'll be discussing how we bring Trump in," the person involved in the planning was quoted as saying. "No decisions have been made yet."

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office has been investigating a $130,000 hush payment made by Michael Cohen, Trump's estranged former fixer, to porn star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign. Trump, whose supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to overturn his 2020 election defeat, said Saturday that he expected to be arrested on Tuesday and called for protests. He said "illegal leaks" indicated an arrest on Tuesday, but provided no evidence, and his spokesman said Trump had not been notified of any impending arrest.

Bragg's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

