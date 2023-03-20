Left Menu

MP: Man booked for performing car-drift stunt in Indore

PTI | Indore | Updated: 20-03-2023 21:43 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 21:43 IST
MP: Man booked for performing car-drift stunt in Indore
  • Country:
  • India

An offence has been registered against a 23-year-old man for allegedly endangering lives by performing a drifting stunt in an expensive car on a busy road in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said on Monday.

The video of the stunt, which was performed recently, is doing rounds on social media.

In the video, the car driver is seen performing a dangerous ''drifting'' stunt at night on a busy road in the Lasudia area.

The stunt involves driving a car at a high speed in a circular manner at a particular spot.

A case has been registered against the car driver under section 279 (rash driving on a public way) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, sub-inspector of traffic police Kazim Hussain Rizvi said.

The expensive car used in the stunt has been seized, he said. A video of the stunt was sent to the traffic police on Sunday, following which a probe was initiated, the official said.

Acting on the traffic police's letter, the transport department has suspended the accused man's license for three months, he said.

''The manner in which the accused was performing a car-drifting stunt on a busy road could have resulted in a fatal accident. It could have not only put the driver's life in danger, but also endangered the lives of other people,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do the same thing – without the side-effects

Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do ...

 United Kingdom
2
Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with screening procedures

Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with s...

 Canada
3
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

 Global
4
INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023