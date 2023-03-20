Left Menu

3 held, 2 juveniles apprehended for abducting, raping minor girl: Delhi Police

Based on her complaint, a case under section 363 punishment for kidnapping of the Indian Penal Code was registered, a senior police officer said. Two juveniles have also been apprehended in connection with the case, police said, adding that the victim has been sent to Shakhi One Stop Center in Malviya Nagar.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2023 22:47 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 22:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Three men were arrested and two juveniles apprehended for allegedly kidnapping and raping a minor girl in south Delhi's Neb Sarai, police said on Monday. A woman filed a complainant alleging that her 15-year-old granddaughter had been missing since February 13. Based on her complaint, a case under section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code was registered, a senior police officer said. The girl was rescued on Friday from the Nai Basti Devli village, the officer said. During investigation, more sections of the IPC and POCSO Act were added. On Sunday, based on the disclosure and identification by the victim, three of the accused -- Sonu (32), a resident of Krishna Park, Babu Miyan (50), a resident of Khanpur, and Anand Kumar Jain (58), a resident of Sangam Vihar -- were arrested, police said. Two juveniles have also been apprehended in connection with the case, police said, adding that the victim has been sent to ''Shakhi'' One Stop Center in Malviya Nagar. The investigation is in progress and relevant sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (ITP) have also been invoked, police added.

