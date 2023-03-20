Man held for killing shopkeeper in Delhi's Aya Nagar

A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a shopkeeper in south Delhi's Aya Nagar area after a brief exchange of fire, police said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Rajat, a resident of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

On March 8, police got information regarding a firing incident in Fatehpur Beri. After reaching the spot, it was found that one Surender was shot dead by some people who came on a motorcycle and scooter, a senior police officer said.

Surender had a small grocery store next to his house.

During investigation, police checked the CCTV footage and found that five people were involved in the crime. They were identified as Ravi Nagar, Arjun, Naveen, Praveen and Rajat. On May 12, Nagar was arrested, the officer said.

On the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, police intercepted Rajat at Dera Mandi Road, Fatehpur Beri. He fired two shots at police, but was overpowered in retaliatory firing of one round, they said.

One Webley revolver, two live cartridges, two used cartridges and a stolen motorcycle were recovered from his possession, police said.

Rajat was previously found involved in seven criminal cases in UP. In 2019, he was arrested in UP in four cases of robberies, Arms Act and Gangster Act.

Two month back he came in contact with gangster Arjun alias Bittu, who came out from jail after 12 years and joined him. They killed Surender on Holi in Aya Nagar, police said.

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of old enmity. However, the investigation is underway to ascertain the facts about the incident, police added.

