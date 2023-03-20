Left Menu

IMF approves nearly $3 bln bailout for Sri Lanka

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said Sri Lanka also needs to undertake various reforms. "For Sri Lanka to overcome the crisis, swift and timely implementation of the EFF-supported program with strong ownership for the reforms is critical," Georgieva said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 20-03-2023 23:52 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 23:52 IST
IMF approves nearly $3 bln bailout for Sri Lanka

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday said its executive board approved a nearly $3 billion bailout for Sri Lanka, and the country's presidency said the program will enable it to access up to $7 billion in overall funding.

The decision will allow an immediate disbursement of about $333 million, the IMF said, and will spur financial support from other partners, potentially helping Sri Lanka emerge from its worst financial crisis in over seven decades. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said Sri Lanka also needs to undertake various reforms.

"For Sri Lanka to overcome the crisis, swift and timely implementation of the EFF-supported program with strong ownership for the reforms is critical," Georgieva said in a statement. EFF refers to the IMF's Extended Fund Facility. She emphasised the need for "ambitious revenue-based fiscal consolidation."

"For the fiscal adjustments to be successful, sustained fiscal institutional reforms on tax administration, public financial and expenditure management, and energy pricing are critical," Georgieva said in the statement. Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe's office said in a statement that the IMF program will help improve the country's standing in international capital markets, making it attractive for investors and tourists.

Wickremesinghe told the country's parliament earlier that there were signs the economy was improving, but there was still insufficient foreign currency for all imports, making the IMF deal crucial so other creditors could also start releasing funds. The island nation aims to announce a

debt-restructuring strategy in April and step up talks with commercial creditors ahead of an IMF review of a bailout package in six months, its central bank governor told Reuters earlier this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do the same thing – without the side-effects

Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do ...

 United Kingdom
2
Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with screening procedures

Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with s...

 Canada
3
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

 Global
4
INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023