Srisailam Devasthanam’s 4,500-acre land bank to be demarcated

The Endowments, Forest and Revenue departments have decided to demarcate the boundaries of Srisailam Devasthanam's land bank of up to 4,500 acres, to bring about a solution to a long-pending issue, an Andhra Pradesh Minister said.

Aimed at resolving the dispute between the revenue and forest departments over this land bank, Forest Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao and Deputy Chief Minister and Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana held discussions on the issue. ''Finally there is a solution to the long-pending land issue of Srisailam (Devasthanam). The land boundaries of 4,500 acres belonging to Srisailam Devsthanam have been determined with sketches,'' said Satyanarayana in a statement issued late on Thursday. Terming the development as the start of a golden chapter in the history of the temple, he said these three departments have inked an agreement. Besides the land issue, the Endowments Minister said the various wings of the temple will be developed. Satyanarayana highlighted that Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the Srisailam temple to be developed on a large scale, considering its stature as the second most important temple in the southern state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)