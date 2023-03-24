Left Menu

Srisailam Devasthanam’s 4,500-acre land bank to be demarcated

The Endowments, Forest and Revenue departments have decided to demarcate the boundaries of Srisailam Devasthanams land bank of up to 4,500 acres, to bring about a solution to a long-pending issue, an Andhra Pradesh Minister said.Aimed at resolving the dispute between the revenue and forest departments over this land bank, Forest Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao and Deputy Chief Minister and Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana held discussions on the issue.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 24-03-2023 12:53 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 12:53 IST
Srisailam Devasthanam’s 4,500-acre land bank to be demarcated
  • Country:
  • India

The Endowments, Forest and Revenue departments have decided to demarcate the boundaries of Srisailam Devasthanam's land bank of up to 4,500 acres, to bring about a solution to a long-pending issue, an Andhra Pradesh Minister said.

Aimed at resolving the dispute between the revenue and forest departments over this land bank, Forest Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao and Deputy Chief Minister and Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana held discussions on the issue. ''Finally there is a solution to the long-pending land issue of Srisailam (Devasthanam). The land boundaries of 4,500 acres belonging to Srisailam Devsthanam have been determined with sketches,'' said Satyanarayana in a statement issued late on Thursday. Terming the development as the start of a golden chapter in the history of the temple, he said these three departments have inked an agreement. Besides the land issue, the Endowments Minister said the various wings of the temple will be developed. Satyanarayana highlighted that Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the Srisailam temple to be developed on a large scale, considering its stature as the second most important temple in the southern state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy and more

Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; ...

 Global
2
Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family history

Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family hist...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic information on Beethoven; Relativity's debut rocket launch proves durability, fails in space and more

Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic informatio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy; China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

The Metaverse and the Evolution of Social Media

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023