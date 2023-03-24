Left Menu

Maha: Duo snatches 69-year-old woman’s chain, pushes her down

The two threatened her with a knife and snatched her gold chain worth Rs 60,000 before pushing her down, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 24-03-2023 13:27 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 13:27 IST
Maha: Duo snatches 69-year-old woman’s chain, pushes her down
  • Country:
  • India

A man and his female accomplice snatched the gold chain of a 69-year-old woman at knifepoint and injured her by pushing her down in Maharashtra's Thane city, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place in the city's Vartak Nagar area on March 20 but a case could not be immediately registered as the woman suffered a hip fracture due to the fall and was admitted to a hospital, said the official. The complainant was out to buy milk when a man riding a bike with a woman on the pillion intercepted her. The two threatened her with a knife and snatched her gold chain worth Rs 60,000 before pushing her down, he said. The woman told the police that it all happened in a matter of seconds and she was too shocked to remember any details about the duo, said the official, adding that an investigation is underway to track down the chain-snatchers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy and more

Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; ...

 Global
2
Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family history

Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family hist...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic information on Beethoven; Relativity's debut rocket launch proves durability, fails in space and more

Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic informatio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy; China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

The Metaverse and the Evolution of Social Media

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023