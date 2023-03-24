Eleven held in connection with death of molestation-accused youth in UP's Barabanki

Eleven people were arrested in connection with the death of a 23-year-old man accused of molesting a schoolgirl at a village in the district, police said on Friday. Police personnel in large numbers have been deployed in the village to maintain peace, they said.

On Tuesday, Jasim was allegedly attacked by a group of men over the molestation allegations. He was recovered from a pond and declared dead by doctors at a hospital.

His family alleged that Jasim was brutally attacked and then thrown into the pond. Police sources said Jasim was attacked after a schoolgirl from the village alleged that he had molested her.

The issue escalated as the girl and Jasim were from different communities. Following the attack on Jasim, his family members allegedly created a ruckus at the girl's house. Fearing that the situation might escalate further, the local administration deployed additional forces in the village.

Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh said, ''An FIR was lodged against 18 people based on a complaint filed by the family member of the victim. Eleven of these accused were arrested on Thursday night. The matter is being investigated. The situation in the village remains peaceful.''

