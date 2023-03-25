Left Menu

Court awards death sentence to man accused of murdering elderly couple in 2013 in Kerala

A local court on Friday awarded death sentence to a man for murdering an elderly couple related to him in 2013. The court, while awarding the death sentence, noted that the convict, who was supposed to protect the elderly couple as the latters daughters were abroad, committed a brutal murder which cannot be justified.The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on the convict.

PTI | Kottayam | Updated: 25-03-2023 00:01 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 00:01 IST
A local court on Friday awarded death sentence to a man for murdering an elderly couple related to him in 2013. The additional sessions court sentenced Arun Sasi to death for killing his relative Thankamma (68) and her husband, Bhaskaran Nair (71), with an intention to rob them. The court, while awarding the death sentence, noted that the convict, who was supposed to protect the elderly couple as the latter's daughters were abroad, committed a brutal murder which cannot be justified.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on the convict. It also sentenced him to seven and five years of rigorous imprisonment for using a deadly weapon for robbing and house trespass in order to commit an offence punishable with death, respectively.

The incident took place on September 28, 2013.

Additional prosecutor K Jitheesh said the convict reached the house of the couple and brutally attacked Nair and his wife using a hammer.

He said Sasi was nabbed in a theft case following which his role in the murder was revealed.

