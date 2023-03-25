Two motorcyclists killed in collision with tractor in UP's Amethi

Two men were killed after their motorcycle collided with a tractor near Raniganj Katehati village in the Jagdishpur area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Saturday.

Jai Kumar (21) and Vikas (20) were returning home from Nihalgarh railway station on Friday evening when their motorcycle collided with the tractor, they said.

According to the police, Jai Kumar died on the spot while Vikas succumbed to his injuries at the community health centre in Jagdishpur.

Jagdishpur police station SHO Rakesh Kumar said the bodies had been sent for post-mortem.

