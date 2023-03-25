Left Menu

Gauhati HC grants bail to jobs scam prime accused Rakesh Paul

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 25-03-2023 10:01 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 09:36 IST
Gauhati HC grants bail to jobs scam prime accused Rakesh Paul
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former chairman of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Rakesh Paul, prime accused in the cash for jobs scam, has been granted bail by the Gauhati High Court.

The single bench of Justice Devashis Baruah granted bail to Paul on Friday in connection with a case registered at the Bhangagarh police station here related to taking bribe for giving jobs for the post of agricultural development officer.

The bail was granted on the ground that he had already served one-half of the maximum period of imprisonment for the offence.

Justice Barua directed Paul's release subject to certain conditions which include surrendering his passport, not to leave Guwahati without prior intimation and permission of the Special Judge, Assam and not to tamper with the evidence of the case.

He has also been directed not to contact the charge sheeted witnesses, not to directly or indirectly make any inducement, threat or promise to any of the witnesses.

The judge also directed him to appear before the Special Judge in connection with cases related to the cash for job scam on each date fixed by the court.

Paul was booked under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act including criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery for cheating, among others. Paul is likely to be released on Saturday after completion of necessary formalities.

Four cases were registered against Paul at various police stations in connection with the cash for jobs scam and he had already secured bail in the others.

Paul was arrested by Dibrugarh police in November 2016 and has been in judicial custody since then.

Besides Paul, more than 70 people, including Assam Civil and police service officers, were arrested in connection with the scam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pharming's immune disorder drug; GSK loses bid to keep experts out of upcoming Zantac trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pharming's immune disorder drug; GSK lo...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic information on Beethoven; Asteroid discovery suggests ingredients for life on Earth came from space and more

Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic informatio...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; Moderna signs licensing deal with Generation Bio in push beyond COVID and more

Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; ...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to send 56 Starlink satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to send 56 Starlink satellites into orbit today: W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023