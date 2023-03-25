Web designer held for duping people through fake Patanjali Yogpeeth websites in Delhi

A web designer was arrested in Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar for allegedly creating fake websites of Patanjali Yogpeeth and duping people on the pretext of providing services, police said on Saturday. Rahul Kumar (35) was arrested on Tuesday while his co-accused Sumit is absconding, they said. A victim, in his complaint, alleged that he contacted one Dr Sachin Agrawal, whose number he found on the internet, regarding his wife’s treatment. Agrawal asked him to deposit Rs 50,000 in a bank account. After making the payment, the complainant tried to contact the doctor but was unable to do so, a senior police officer said. He again searched on the internet and found another number and he was asked to deposit Rs 45,600 in another bank account. When the complainant contacted him again, the fraudster demanded Rs 56,800, but he didn’t pay and informed the police, the officer said. Based on the details of the bank account, a raid was conducted and Kumar was nabbed from Laxmi Nagar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said. Kumar disclosed that he created fake websites in the name of leading companies like Patanjali etc. and provided numbers given by Sumit on the site, the DCP said.

Sumit used to receive calls from the victims and asked them to deposit money in different bank accounts on the pretext of providing services. Later, they shared the cheated amount equally, the DCP said. The duo mostly used to dupe people in the name of Patanjali Yogpeeth, Haridwar, police said. Kumar has also created fake websites in the name of many multinational companies. Efforts are being made out to arrest Sumit, they said.

