PTI | Chitrakoot | Updated: 25-03-2023 17:45 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 17:34 IST
Two killed in road crash in UP's Chitrakoot
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two men were killed and as many seriously injured in this district on Saturday when a speeding truck hit the four-wheeler they were travelling in, police said.

The accident took place in Mau police station area.

Inspector-in-charge (SHO) of Mau police station Rajeev Kumar Singh said the truck and the ''pickup jeep'' collided head-on near Ahiri village on the Jhansi-Mirzapur National Highway.

Ravindra Raidas (22) and Chunka Raidas (42), who were in the four-wheeler, died on the spot.

The other two, also occupants of the four-wheeler, were seriously injured in the accident and have been admitted to the government hospital for treatment.

The SHO said both the vehicles involved in the accident have been seized and a search is on for the absconding truck driver.

Singh said that after informing the relatives of the deceased, both the bodies have been sent for autopsy. An investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

