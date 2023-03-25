Left Menu

Cabbie murders woman for not marrying him

He was seen entering the lane at 7.13 pm and coming out at 7.27 pm, Deputy Commissioner of Police east Amrutha Guguloth said.The husband of the victim told police that he had received a call around a month ago where the caller threatened him to leave his wife, they said, adding that the caller had also affixed some pamphlets mentioning his and her wifes phone number with derogatory remarks on them.Police got to know that a person used to come to meet the victim in a cab, whose number started with 4 and ended with 5.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2023 17:38 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 17:38 IST
Cabbie murders woman for not marrying him
  • Country:
  • India

A 34-year-old cab driver was arrested for allegedly killing a woman for not agreeing to marry him, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar area.

Identified as Shiv Shankar Mukhiya, the accused is a resident of Madhubani in Bihar and works as a cab driver.

He is married and has four children, police said, adding that Mukhiya presently lives in Chirag Delhi with his family and his wife works as a maid. Police received information about the murder on February 26 and reached the spot where the body of a 30-year-old woman was found lying on the floor, a senior police officer said.

The autopsy report revealed that the victim had suffered head injuries along with a few others in her inner mouth, suggesting smothering, the officer said.

During the investigation, a friend of the victim informed police that a taxi driver was forcing her to marry him. The friend of the victim had neither met the person nor seen his picture, the officer said. On checking the CCTV footage of the nearby area, police spotted a man behaving suspiciously. He was seen entering the lane at 7.13 pm and coming out at 7.27 pm, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Amrutha Guguloth said.

The husband of the victim told police that he had received a call around a month ago where the caller threatened him to leave his wife, they said, adding that the caller had also affixed some pamphlets mentioning his and her wife's phone number with derogatory remarks on them.

Police got to know that a person used to come to meet the victim in a cab, whose number started with 4 and ended with 5. Later, all the cabs having similar numbers were examined, they said.

They also came to know that the number being used by the accused ended with 11. After analysing the call details, they apprehended Mukhiya, the DCP said.

Mukhiya disclosed that he came in contact with the victim three years ago in Noida through a mutual friend. He wanted to marry her and, therefore, tried convincing her for some time, but she was reluctant, police said.

In a fit of rage, he went to her house and started beating her up. When she started shouting, he killed her, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs; Bayer says drug research focus no longer on women's health and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals fo...

 Global
2
NASA spacecraft cruising back to Earth with asteroid sample: All about the historic mission

NASA spacecraft cruising back to Earth with asteroid sample: All about the h...

 Global
3
Pakistan in "critically water insecure" category: UN report

Pakistan in "critically water insecure" category: UN report

 Pakistan
4
Ramadan: UN chief calls for solidarity as month of giving begins

Ramadan: UN chief calls for solidarity as month of giving begins

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023