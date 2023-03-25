Left Menu

East Delhi Spa raided for prostitution

The Delhi Police has busted a prostitution racket being run from a spa and massage centre in east Delhis Laxmi Nagar with the arrest of two people, a senior officer said on Saturday.Police raided a place called True Bliss Spa in V3S Mall on Friday sending a decoy customer.The spa operators charged Rs 1,000 from him after bargaining and showed him nine women and asked him to choose one of them.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2023 19:06 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 19:06 IST
East Delhi Spa raided for prostitution
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police has busted a prostitution racket being run from a spa and massage centre in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar with the arrest of two people, a senior officer said on Saturday.

Police raided a place called True Bliss Spa in V3S Mall on Friday sending a decoy customer.

The spa operators charged Rs 1,000 from him after bargaining and showed him nine women and asked him to choose one of them. The customer was charged Rs 2,000 extra for sex, police said.

A team raided the place after the decoy gave them a missed call and apprehended a 24-year-old Ram Sagar, a resident of Jhilmil Colony, and a 20-year-old Deepak, who lives in Vishwas Nagar, a senior police officer said.

Manager of the spa Ajay Singh is absconding and efforts are on to nab him. The Spa was being run by one Praveen, they said.

The spa was in operation for the last two years. Last year also, a case was registered against the same spa, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs; Bayer says drug research focus no longer on women's health and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals fo...

 Global
2
NASA spacecraft cruising back to Earth with asteroid sample: All about the historic mission

NASA spacecraft cruising back to Earth with asteroid sample: All about the h...

 Global
3
Pakistan in "critically water insecure" category: UN report

Pakistan in "critically water insecure" category: UN report

 Pakistan
4
Ramadan: UN chief calls for solidarity as month of giving begins

Ramadan: UN chief calls for solidarity as month of giving begins

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023