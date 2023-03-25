Maha Council: Process initiated to revoke Sena MLA’s arms licence, says Fadnavis

The process to revoke the arms licence of Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar has been initiated for violating norms, Deputy Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis told the Maharashtra Legislative Council on Saturday. In his response to the Opposition's last-week motion in the Upper House, Fadnavis said 14 witnesses have been examined in connection with the case so far. In September 2022, a case was registered against Sarvankar, who represents the Mahim constituency, after a round was fired from his licensed weapon during an altercation between rival Sena groups in Mumbai's Dadar area. The Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Sena alleged that it was Sarvankar who used the weapon, while the MLA from the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led group denied opening fire and claimed his rivals were trying to malign him. "Sada Sarvankar, his son Samadhan Sarvankar and 11 people were given notice. He should not have kept his licensed weapon in his car as he was supposed to carry it with him," Fadnavis said. "Action has been taken under the Arms Act. He violated licence norms. The process to revoke his licence has been initiated," Fadnavis said.

