Left Menu

Maha Council: Process initiated to revoke Sena MLA’s arms licence, says Fadnavis

The process to revoke the arms licence of Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar has been initiated for violating norms, Deputy Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis told the Maharashtra Legislative Council on Saturday. In September 2022, a case was registered against Sarvankar, who represents the Mahim constituency, after a round was fired from his licensed weapon during an altercation between rival Sena groups in Mumbais Dadar area.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-03-2023 19:21 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 19:21 IST
Maha Council: Process initiated to revoke Sena MLA’s arms licence, says Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

The process to revoke the arms licence of Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar has been initiated for violating norms, Deputy Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis told the Maharashtra Legislative Council on Saturday. In his response to the Opposition's last-week motion in the Upper House, Fadnavis said 14 witnesses have been examined in connection with the case so far. In September 2022, a case was registered against Sarvankar, who represents the Mahim constituency, after a round was fired from his licensed weapon during an altercation between rival Sena groups in Mumbai's Dadar area. The Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Sena alleged that it was Sarvankar who used the weapon, while the MLA from the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led group denied opening fire and claimed his rivals were trying to malign him. "Sada Sarvankar, his son Samadhan Sarvankar and 11 people were given notice. He should not have kept his licensed weapon in his car as he was supposed to carry it with him," Fadnavis said. "Action has been taken under the Arms Act. He violated licence norms. The process to revoke his licence has been initiated," Fadnavis said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs; Bayer says drug research focus no longer on women's health and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals fo...

 Global
2
NASA spacecraft cruising back to Earth with asteroid sample: All about the historic mission

NASA spacecraft cruising back to Earth with asteroid sample: All about the h...

 Global
3
Pakistan in "critically water insecure" category: UN report

Pakistan in "critically water insecure" category: UN report

 Pakistan
4
Ramadan: UN chief calls for solidarity as month of giving begins

Ramadan: UN chief calls for solidarity as month of giving begins

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023