Mumbai stabbing spree: Accused remanded to police custody till Mar 29

A 54-year-old man who killed his three neighbours in a stabbing spree at a building in south Mumbai has been remanded to police custody till March 29, police said on Saturday.

Chetan Gala, arrested on charges of murder and attempt to murder, was produced before a local court, which sent him in police custody, an official said.

The accused, who was mentally disturbed, allegedly attacked five of his neighbours at Parvati Mansion building in Grant Road around 3.30 pm on Friday.

Jayendrabhai Mistry (77), his wife Ila Bai (70) and 18-year-old Jenil Bhrambhatt were killed, while the condition of Snehal Brahmbhat (44), who sustained serious injuries in the knife attack, remains critical and Prakash Waghmare (53), a house-help is out of danger, the official said.

Gala had been frustrated ever since his wife and children left him two months ago due to his bad temper. He believed that his neighbours had instigated his family members and in a fit of rage, he went on a stabbing spree, the official said. During the attack, Gala had also allegedly picked up an eight-year-old boy and tried to stab him, but people in vicinity shouted at him to stop, after which he let the child go, he added.

