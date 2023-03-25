1 killed, 4 injured in clash between two groups in Odisha village

A 37-year-old man was killed and four others injured in a clash between two groups in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened in Sahadev Tikarapara in K.Nuagaon police station area on Friday night, they said.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the incident, said Superintendent of Police Saravana Vivek M.

A preliminary inquiry has revealed that there was an old enmity between the two sides, he said, ruling out any political motive behind the clash.

The deceased was identified as Toffan Gouda. Among those injured were his brother, and three others from the other group led by one Kalu Gouda. The injured were undergoing treatment at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital here, police said.

The two sides hurled stones, and attacked each other with bamboo and knives, they said.

A huge contingent of police was deployed at the village to prevent a further flare-up, the officer said, adding that patrolling has also been intensified in nearby villages.

No arrest has been made so far in connection with the incident, said Mrutunjay Swain, the inspector-in-charge of K.Nuagaon police station.

''We will arrest the accused after a thorough investigation,'' he said.

