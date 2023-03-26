Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Attacks on Iran-linked bases in Syria will draw swift response -spokesperson

Strikes on Iranian-linked bases in Syria would draw a quick response, an Iranian security spokesperson said on Saturday, after the reported death of 19 people in one of the deadliest exchanges between the U.S. and Iranian-aligned forces in years. "Any pretext to attack bases created at the request of the Syrian government to deal with terrorism and Islamic State elements in this country will be met with an immediate counter-response," Keyvan Khosravi, spokesperson for Iran's top security body, was quoted as saying by Iranian state media.

Roxham Road, asylum-seeker destination, busy after Biden-Trudeau pact

Asylum seekers warned by police they could be sent back continued to walk into Canada through the unofficial United States border crossing into Quebec at Roxham Road a day after the two countries amended a 20-year-old asylum pact trying to stem the influx. On Saturday afternoon, as snow began to fall at Roxham Road, a Canada Border Services Agency spokesperson said officials had just begun to process asylum seekers apprehended under the new protocol and had sent one back to the U.S.

What did Putin say on tactical nuclear weapons and Belarus?

President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that Russia has struck a deal with neighbouring Belarus to station tactical nuclear weapons on its territory. Here are his key remarks on the subject, made on state television and translated by Reuters.

"As to our talks with (Belarus President) Alexander Grigoryevich Lukashenko, the trigger was the statement by the British Deputy Minister of Defenсe that they are going to supply depleted uranium munitions to Ukraine, this is somehow related to nuclear technology. Even outside the context of these events, this statement, Alexander Grigoryevich Lukashenko has long been raising the question of the deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus."

Putin says Moscow to station nuclear weapons in Belarus, US reacts cautiously

Russia will station tactical nuclear weapons in neighbouring Belarus, President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday, marking the first time since the mid-1990s that Moscow will have based such arms outside the country. Putin made the announcement at a time of growing tensions with the West over the Ukraine war and as some Russian commentators speculate about possible nuclear strikes.

Labor Party takes power in 'fresh start' for Australia's biggest state

The Australian Labor Party in New South Wales claimed power in a state election on Saturday, with voters backing the centre-left party's pledges on anti-privatisation and cost of living relief. The election in Australia's most populous state had been touted as a tight race between the incumbent Liberal-National coalition and Labor, but the vote count on Sunday showed Labor on track to take the 47 seats needed to form majority government, after three terms in opposition.

Two Israeli soldiers wounded in Palestinian shooting in flashpoint town

Two Israeli soldiers were wounded on Saturday, the military said, in a drive-by shooting claimed by a Palestinian armed group in the flashpoint town of Huwara in the occupied West Bank. The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PLFP) said in a statement that it had carried out the shooting. The military said it was in pursuit of the suspect.

IAEA head to visit Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant next week

U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi will visit the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine next week to assess the serious situation there, he announced on Saturday. Grossi is pressing for a security zone to be erected around what is Europe's largest nuclear power plant, with six reactors, which has come under repeated shelling over the past months.

Explainer-What are tactical nuclear weapons and what is Russia's policy?

Russia has a deal to station tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of neighbouring Belarus, President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday, adding this will not violate non-proliferation agreements. What are these weapons and what is Russia's policy on them: WHAT ARE THE CONCERNS

Inflation, migration in focus at regional Ibero-American summit

Leaders attending the Ibero-American Summit meeting in the Dominican Republic on Saturday highlighted rising inflation and migration as risks to the stability of the region. Presidents and representatives from 22 countries have gathered in Santo Domingo for the weekend summit, which provides a forum for leaders from across Latin America as well as Spain and Portugal.

Israeli defence minister calls for halt to judicial overhaul

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on Saturday called on the government to halt legislation on changes to the judiciary, saying the bitter dispute over the measures poses a danger to national security. "The deepening split is seeping into the military and security agencies - this is a clear, immediate and real danger to Israel's security. I will not facilitate this," Gallant said in a brief televised statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)