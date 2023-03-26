Left Menu

Bengal: Districts asked to take stern action if any irregularity detected at 'Duare Sarkar' camps

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-03-2023 09:46 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 09:46 IST
Bengal: Districts asked to take stern action if any irregularity detected at 'Duare Sarkar' camps
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government directed the district administrations to take strict action if any irregularity is detected at the 'Duare Sarkar' (government at doorsteps) camps, which will begin on April 1.

Chairing a meeting, Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi on Saturday directed the districts to start control rooms for successful implementation of the programme, an official statement said.

''Suitable and appropriate responses are expected for each call made to the control rooms. Instructions were given to deal swiftly and sternly with persons carrying on undesirable activities in the camps, including the sale of application forms and charging for filling up forms, among others,'' it said.

''The key goal of the sixth edition of 'Duare Sarkar' is to reach every household by holding booth-level camps, and to deliver services under 33 schemes to all eligible citizens of the state,'' it added.

The districts were also asked to convene meetings of the task forces for ensuring coordination among all the departments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs; Bayer says drug research focus no longer on women's health and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals fo...

 Global
2
NASA spacecraft cruising back to Earth with asteroid sample: All about the historic mission

NASA spacecraft cruising back to Earth with asteroid sample: All about the h...

 Global
3
Pakistan in "critically water insecure" category: UN report

Pakistan in "critically water insecure" category: UN report

 Pakistan
4
Ramadan: UN chief calls for solidarity as month of giving begins

Ramadan: UN chief calls for solidarity as month of giving begins

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023