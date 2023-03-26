Left Menu

3 killed as truck hits bike, drags it for 2 km in UP's Lalitpur

PTI | Lalitpur | Updated: 26-03-2023 19:42 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 19:42 IST
3 killed as truck hits bike, drags it for 2 km in UP's Lalitpur
Three people travelling on a motorcycle were killed when a speeding truck rammed into the rear of their vehicle and dragged it for almost 2 kilometers in this district, police said on Sunday.

Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Manoj Mishra said the accident took place near Pachauni tri-section in Cheera village around 11 pm on Saturday, when the speeding truck coming from Jhansi side hit the motorcycle from behind.

Mishra said the bodies of two youths were found near Cheera village, while the body of the third youth got entangled with the truck and was dragged for almost two kilometres. The body was recovered near Darjanpur turn.

The deceased have been identified as Awadhesh (25) and Bablu (21), both residents of Lalitpur, and Purshottam (25), a resident of Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh.

Police said the bodies have been handed over to their family members after autopsy.

Efforts are on to trace the truck and its driver, police said.

