Left Menu

Bangladesh Asst High Commission in Tripura celebrates I-Day

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 26-03-2023 19:45 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 19:45 IST
Bangladesh Asst High Commission in Tripura celebrates I-Day
  • Country:
  • India

The Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala on Sunday celebrated the country's Independence and National Day.

Assistant High Commissioner Arif Mohammad unfurled the Bangladesh National Flag on the commission's premises and all staffers paid floral tributes to Bangladesh founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's photograph.

Special prayers were held for 30 lakh people killed in the genocide and over 2 lakh rape victims.

Arif Mohammad recounted the freedom struggle days and Tripura's contribution to the country's independence.

''Tripura then had a population of only 14 lakh people but it had sheltered 15 lakh refugees from East Pakistan and ran at least eight major Muktijoddha training camps.

''The state government of the day, with assistance from the Centre, had swooped into action to feed and attend to the 1.5 million refugees in the state for months. Tripura had become a safe haven for Bangladesh freedom fighters,'' he said.

Bangladesh celebrates March 2 as Independence Day to commemorate the declaration of independence from Pakistan in 1971.

The country was liberated by Indian armed forces and Muktijoddha guerrilla fighters on December 16 that year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
3
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate 'Rashtriya Seva Sangam' on April 7 in Jaipur

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate 'Rashtriya Seva Sangam' on April 7 in ...

 India
4
Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat social anxiety

Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat socia...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023