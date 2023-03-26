Criminal carrying Rs 25k bounty injured in police encounter

A criminal carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 was injured in an encounter with the police on Sunday, police said.

He was an associate of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Kumar Singh said, acting on a tip-off, local police and SWAT team surrounded Mohammad Zarar Ahmed (44) near a mausoleum at around 4.45 am on Sunday.

When the police challenged him, Ahmed fired at the police. In retaliatory firing, he sustained injury on his right leg. Subsequently, he was arrested, and admitted to a hospital for treatment, he said.

Six cases pertaining to heinous crimes are registered against Ahmed, Singh said.

Zarar's brother Mohammad Ahmed who was arrested a few days ago and sent to jail was also carrying a reward of Rs 25,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)