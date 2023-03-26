Criminal carrying Rs 25k bounty injured in police encounter
A criminal carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 was injured in an encounter with the police on Sunday, police said.He was an associate of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed.Superintendent of Police SP Rajesh Kumar Singh said, acting on a tip-off, local police and SWAT team surrounded Mohammad Zarar Ahmed 44 near a mausoleum at around 4.45 am on Sunday.When the police challenged him, Ahmed fired at the police.
