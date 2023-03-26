Maha: Body of unidentified man found in drain in Diva near Thane

The body of an unidentified man was found in a nullah in Diva township in Thane district of Maharashtra on Sunday, officials said. The deceased appears to be in his late 30s.

The body found in the drain in Mumbradevi Colony in the evening has been fished out and sent for postmortem, a civic official said. A case of accidental death has been registered.

