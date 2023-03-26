J-K admin will soon make provision to provide land, home to poor: LG Sinha

The Jammu and Kashmir administration will soon make a provision to provide land and homes to the poor families of the Union territory, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Sunday. There is no law in J-K to provide land to the landless poor families and many of them are facing difficulty, he said. ''The administration is committed to resolve this issue and very soon it will come out with a provision to provide land to the landless families so that they can have their own house,'' Sinha said at an event here organised to celebrate 450th Prakash Utsav of Goswami Guru Nabha Dass Maharaj.

These houses will be constructed under the PM Awas Yojana, the lieutenant governor said, adding welfare of the poor has been the top most priority of the administration. The administration will also provide land for building a 'Smriti Bhavan in memory of Guru Nabha Dass ji, said the LG. He reiterated the commitment of the government towards the welfare of everyone and called upon the people to take a pledge to dedicate themselves to ensure peace, prosperity and social harmony in the UT.

Inspired by Guru Nabha Dass Ji's thoughts, Jammu and Kashmir is marching ahead with the spirit of welfare of every section of society, Sinha said.

"The eternally relevant ideals of Shri Guru Nabha Dass Ji continue to inspire the nation to work for an egalitarian society and to nurture our composite culture. Let all of us together take a pledge that we shall dedicate ourselves to ensure peace, prosperity and social harmony," said the LG.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, inclusive growth is the focus of the administration, the LG said, adding the historic decision of August 5, 2019 ended the decades-old discrimination against deprived sections of society.

''We are making sure that no individual or no section of society should be left behind in the development journey of Jammu and Kashmir,'' he asserted.

"With the commitment to Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, we have taken various steps to ensure socio-economic development of poor and marginalized persons,'' he said. The new industrial revolution, welfare of farmers, labourers and workers, empowerment of the youth, women and deprived sections, universal health coverage, e-governance, and start-up ecosystem, among others, are reflecting the true picture of new and aspirational Jammu and Kashmir, the LG said. He urged all the citizens to promote the spirit of brotherhood and to strengthen the fabric of emotional bonds to fulfill the resolve of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

"'Vanchito ko Variyata' is the commitment of the central government. Immediate steps will be taken for streamlining of scholarships to wards of SC community,'' Sinha said.

