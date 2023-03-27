Left Menu

Maha: Nine members of family booked for dowry harassment

The Navi Mumbai police has registered a criminal offence against nine members of a family including the husband and his mother for allegedly torturing a 37-year-old housemaker for dowry, police said on Monday. The complainant is married for seven years and was living with her in-laws in Kalyan city.As per the FIR, the victim was beaten up frequently by the accused persons, a police official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 27-03-2023 11:19 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 11:19 IST
  Country:
  India

The Navi Mumbai police has registered a criminal offence against nine members of a family including the husband and his mother for allegedly torturing a 37-year-old housemaker for dowry, police said on Monday. The case was registered at Kamothe police station under sections 315 (Act done with intent to prevent child being born alive or to cause it to die after birth) and 498- A (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code. No arrest is made so far. The FIR stated the victim was forced to abort on two occasions by family members of her husband by taking her to Karnataka as she couldn't fulfil their persistent demands for money. The complainant is married for seven years and was living with her in-laws in Kalyan city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

