China says detained employee of Japan firm suspected of espionage activities- foreign ministry

The Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday that an employee of Japanese firm Astellas Pharma who was detained was suspected of engaging in espionage activities. The relevant Chinese authorities earlier this month adopted compulsory measures in accordance with criminal law against the individual, spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular news briefing.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 27-03-2023 13:30 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 13:29 IST
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning (Photo Credit: Chinese foreign ministry website) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

The relevant Chinese authorities earlier this month adopted compulsory measures in accordance with criminal law against the individual, spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular news briefing. "This Japanese citizen is suspected of engaging in espionage activities," Mao said, adding that China had notified the Japanese embassy in China.

Mao said there were many similar cases in recent years and that Japan needed to do more to ask its citizens not to engage in such activities. The company

did not identify the employee and a spokesperson said it was not clear why he had been detained.

"I want to stress that companies and individuals need to respect and abide by law. This is international customary practice," Mao said. "China will handle the case in accordance with law and will protect the rights of the person in accordance with law."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

