Left Menu

'Rust' prosecutor, defense face off over special prosecutor

Lawyers for the armorer charged in the New Mexico shooting death of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on Monday will ask a judge to throw out a district attorney's request to appoint a new special prosecutor in the case after the last one resigned. The noon ET (1600 GMT) Santa Fe court hearing is the latest effort by defense lawyers to weaken a prosecution beset by legal errors since it filed criminal charges in January against armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and actor Alec Baldwin for the 2021 on-set fatality.

Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2023 21:13 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 21:13 IST
'Rust' prosecutor, defense face off over special prosecutor

Lawyers for the armorer charged in the New Mexico shooting death of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on Monday will ask a judge to throw out a district attorney's request to appoint a new special prosecutor in the case after the last one resigned.

The noon ET (1600 GMT) Santa Fe court hearing is the latest effort by defense lawyers to weaken a prosecution beset by legal errors since it filed criminal charges in January against armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and actor Alec Baldwin for the 2021 on-set fatality. Andrea Reeb, who is a Republican state representative, resigned as special prosecutor in the case on March 15 after Baldwin's lawyers argued that serving in two branches of government simultaneously was unlawful as it could lead to a conflict of interest.

Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to an involuntary manslaughter charge and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is expected to do the same. In a virtual hearing, Gutierrez-Reed's lawyers Jason Bowles and Todd Bullion on Monday will ask district court judge Mary Marlowe Sommer, who is overseeing the 'Rust" case, to block appointment of a new special prosecutor on grounds Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies is already handling the case.

Carmack-Altwies, who appointed Reeb, has asked Marlowe Sommer for permission to appoint a new special prosecutor given the "magnitude" of the case and her existing workload. Hutchins was killed and "Rust" director Joel Souza injured when a revolver Baldwin was rehearsing with fired a live round. "Rust" was only the second film on which Gutierrez-Reed worked as chief weapons handler.

A more serious count of involuntary manslaughter against Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed was dropped after defense lawyers said a law underpinning the charge was passed after Hutchins was killed. Baldwin, who was also a producer on the film, and Gutierrez-Reed face a preliminary hearing on May 3, when Marlowe Sommer will decide whether there is probable cause to try them.

"Rust" first assistant director Dave Halls reached a plea deal for a misdemeanor charge and has a hearing on March 31. (Reporting By Andrew Hay; editing by Donna Bryson and Bill Berkrot)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Riyadh and Damascus agree to reopen Embassies, Syrian President is expected to return to the Arab fold

After Riyadh and Damascus agree to reopen Embassies, Syrian President is exp...

 Cyprus
2
UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forcibly displaced

UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forc...

 Global
3
AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during civic body meet: Party

AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during...

 India
4
When governments use AI to predict what the people want

When governments use AI to predict what the people want

 Spain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

A Plastic Pandemic: The Devastating Effects of Microplastic Pollution

The Hunger Games: How Poverty and Malnutrition Affect Millions Worldwide

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023