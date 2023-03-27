Left Menu

Nagaland Assembly passes GST amendment, Fire Services bills

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 27-03-2023 22:07 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 22:07 IST
The Nagaland Assembly on Monday passed the Nagaland Fire and Emergency Services Bill, 2021 and Nagaland Goods and Services Tax (Sixth Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The bills were introduced by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on March 23 with Speaker Sharingain Longkumer scheduling it for consideration and passage on Monday.

However, with no amendments from the legislators, the two bills were passed unanimously by voice vote.

The Fire & Emergency Services Bill will regulate, control, operate and manage fire and life safety measures in the state.

''The state has seen tremendous growth in infrastructural development in urban areas. However, due to the absence of regulations to monitor life-saving and fire safety measures in high-rises and institutions, the state has witnessed major fire incidents in which human lives were lost and damage was caused to properties,'' Rio said.

The Act will minimise these incidents and safeguard the common citizens of the state, he said.

The second Act brings to effect the amendment in the State Goods and Services Tax Act, which was earlier promulgated by the Governor of Nagaland through an ordinance on November 11, 2022.

