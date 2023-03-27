Left Menu

Man held with mephedrone worth Rs 25.20 lakh in Palghar

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 27-03-2023 22:09 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 22:09 IST
Man held with mephedrone worth Rs 25.20 lakh in Palghar
A man has been arrested in Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly possessing 126 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 25.20 lakh, a police official said on Monday.

He was held from Nalasopara on Saturday evening and the contraband was found in a plastic bag in his possession, Senior Inspector Amar Marathe of the MBVV police's Anti Narcotics Cell said.

A Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act case was registered at Tulinj police station, he added.

