Maha: Cop arrested by ACB for seeking bribe

A Nagpur police constable and his associate were arrested by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau on Monday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000, an official said.

The constable, attached to Ajni police station, sought the bribe to help the complainant's son who was booked in a case, the official said.

''The complainant's son had taken money from a woman after promising to get her a loan. However, she later filed a case against him for not keeping his promise and not returning money,'' he said.

The accused head constable sought Rs 40,000 to ensure no action was taken against this man, he added.

''The head constable and his associate were held while taking Rs 40,000 during an ACB trap. They have been charged under Prevention of Corruption Act,'' the official said.

