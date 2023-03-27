Left Menu

Inspector Daya Nayak transferred to Mumbai police from Maharashtra ATS

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-03-2023 23:23 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 23:23 IST
Inspector Daya Nayak, known as an ''encounter specialist'', was on Monday transferred to the Mumbai police from Maharashtra's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), officials said.

The order related to the transfer of Nayak and seven other Inspectors was issued by the Additional Director General (Establishment) of the Maharashtra police, an official said.

Besides Nayak, Inspectors Dnyaneshwar Wagh and Daulat Salve were also transferred to the Mumbai police from the ATS, he said.

During his stint in the ATS, Nayak was involved in the investigation of the 2021 murder of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran, whose killing was linked to the recovery of an explosives-laden car from near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house, Antilia, in Mumbai.

Though the probe in the Antilia bomb scare-Hiran murder episode was later transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the ATS had collected evidence against policemen named as accused in the high-profile case.

Nayak, a 1995-batch police inspector, rose to fame as an ''encounter specialist'' in the 1990s -- when underworld activities were at their peak in Mumbai -- and is claimed to have gunned down more than 80 gangsters.

