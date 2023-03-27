Left Menu

Allahabad HC rejects BSP MP Atul Rai's bail plea in case lodged under Gangsters Act

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 27-03-2023 23:52 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 23:48 IST
The Allahabad High Court has rejected the bail plea of BSP MP Atul Rai in a criminal case registered against him under the Gangsters Act at the Lanka police station in Varanasi district of Uttar Pradesh.

Rejecting the bail plea of Rai, who represents the Ghosi parliamentary seat in the Lok Sabha, Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh said, ''I find that every time the accused-applicant, Atul Rai, has been enlarged on bail, he has committed one heinous offence after another.'' ''Therefore, he does not fulfil the conditions as laid down in section 19(4) of the Gangsters Act, which provides that while granting bail, the court should be satisfied that there are reasonable grounds for believing that the accused is not guilty of such an offence and that he is not likely to commit any offence while on bail,'' he added.

On June 7, 2022, rejecting the bail plea of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP in respect of an offence wherein a rape victim and her friend had committed suicide within the precincts of the Supreme Court on August 16, 2021, the court had observed that the accused was a ''Bahubali'' and a criminal-turned politician.

Rejecting Rai's bail plea recently, the court mentioned that the accused has 24 criminal cases, including those related to abduction, murder, rape and other heinous offences, against him.

