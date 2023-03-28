Left Menu

Islamic State claims responsibility for attack near Afghan foreign ministry

Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2023 02:28 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 02:28 IST
Islamic State claims responsibility for attack near Afghan foreign ministry

Islamic state claimed on its Telegram account its responsibility for suicide attack that killed at least six civilians in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Monday.

Police had said that the attack occurred near a security checkpoint leading to the foreign ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

