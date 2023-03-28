Islamic State claims responsibility for attack near Afghan foreign ministry
Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2023 02:28 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 02:28 IST
Islamic state claimed on its Telegram account its responsibility for suicide attack that killed at least six civilians in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Monday.
Police had said that the attack occurred near a security checkpoint leading to the foreign ministry.
