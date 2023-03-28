At least 20 dead when bus hits bridge, burns in Saudi Arabia
At least 20 people were killed when a packed bus hit a bridge, overturned and burst into flames in southwestern Saudi Arabia on Monday, Saudi state media reported.
Al-Ekhbariya TV said 29 other people were injured in the crash and aired footage showing the charred remains of the bus. It said the crash occurred when the vehicle's brakes failed in southwestern Asir province bordering Yemen.
The crash occurred during the first week of Ramzan, when the faithful fast from dawn to dusk. Many people travel to enjoy nightly feasts with family and friends during the Muslim holy month.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Saudi Arabia
- Saudi
- Asir
- Ramzan
- Yemen
- Al-Ekhbariya TV
- Muslim
ALSO READ
Maldives resumes diplomatic ties with Iran following Saudi Arabia's reconciliation
Xi calls for bigger role for China post-Saudi-Iran diplomatic coup; Vows to build military into a "Great Wall of steel”
Soccer-Moroccan Zaki appointed Sudan coach, funded by Saudis
Saudi sculptor steps into limelight as religious curbs ease
Boeing expected to sell nearly 80 787 planes to Saudi airlines -source