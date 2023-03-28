Left Menu

JCB operator dies in avalanche in JK's Anantnag

A JCB operator died after an avalanche hit Jammu and Kashmirs Anantnag district on Tuesday, officials said. The avalanche hit Sinthan Top in Kokernag area of the south Kashmir district in the afternoon, the officials said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-03-2023 17:51 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 17:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A JCB operator died after an avalanche hit Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday, officials said. The avalanche hit Sinthan Top in Kokernag area of the south Kashmir district in the afternoon, the officials said. A JCB came under the avalanche, which was about 150-200 ft in length and 15-20 ft high, they said. A rescue operation was immediately launched and the operator, identified as Javid Ahmad Zagoo, a resident of Dessu Khandipora area of Larnoo in the district, was rescued, they said. Zagoo was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, they added.

