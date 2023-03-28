Mumbai: Woman who consumed poison outside Mantralaya dies, another serious

Left Menu

A woman who had consumed poison outside Mantralaya, the headquarters of the Maharashtra government here, died in hospital on Tuesday, police said.The condition of another woman who too had consumed poison along with her was serious, said an official.The incident had taken place on Monday.Shital Gadekar, a resident of Dhule district in northern Maharashtra, died at the ICU of the state-run JJ Hospital here.Gadekar had come to the Mantralaya in connection with a dispute over a plot of land at Dhule MIDC industrial area.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-03-2023 18:41 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 18:41 IST
A woman who had consumed poison outside Mantralaya, the headquarters of the Maharashtra government here, died in hospital on Tuesday, police said.

The condition of another woman who too had consumed poison along with her was serious, said an official.

The incident had taken place on Monday.

Shital Gadekar, a resident of Dhule district in northern Maharashtra, died at the ICU of the state-run JJ Hospital here.

Gadekar had come to the Mantralaya in connection with a dispute over a plot of land at Dhule MIDC industrial area. Sangita Davare, a resident of Navi Mumbai, was also visiting Mantralaya to seek justice in a different matter, officials said.

Both arrived at Mantralaya in the same cab on Monday. They were apparently in contact with each other and another person, an `activist'.

When both were seen consuming some suspected poisonous substance, police deployed on the gates of Mantralaya tried to stop them.

They were immediately rushed to the JJ Hospital. Gadekar, who was shifted to the ICU on Tuesday, died during the treatment while Davare's condition was serious, said a police official.

According to Gadekar, a plot owned by her husband was transferred in the name of another person by officials of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation with the help of bogus and forged documents in 2010.

She had been complaining about it at various levels since then, the official said.

Recently she had also warned of committing suicide if she did not get justice, he said.

In Davare's case, her husband, a police constable, lost his leg during a surgery, and she was demanding action against the doctor, he said. An activist who knew both of them allegedly asked them to consume poison for getting justice and police were probing his role, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

