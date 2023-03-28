Congress leaders protesting against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha detained in Delhi
Several Congress leaders and party workers were detained on Tuesday evening from near the Red Fort when they tried to march to Town Hall to protest against Rahul Gandhis disqualification from the Lok Sabha, officials said. The Congress on Tuesday announced a protest march from Red Fort to Town Hall against Gandhis disqualification.
- Country:
- India
Several Congress leaders and party workers were detained on Tuesday evening from near the Red Fort when they tried to march to Town Hall to protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha, officials said. A senior police officer said they detained several protesters. The Congress on Tuesday announced a protest march from Red Fort to Town Hall against Gandhi's disqualification. Sources said earlier in the day that Congress MPs would take part in the 'Loktantra Bachao Mashal Shanti March' from the Red Fort at 7 pm.
They added that the MPs would carry torches during the march.
The Congress has said that it would take to the streets against Gandhi's disqualification and reach out to the public on the issue.
Gandhi was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member on March 24, a day after he was sentenced to two years in jail by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi's
- Red Fort
- Gandhi
- Bachao Mashal Shanti
- Town Hall
- Congress
- Lok Sabha
- Surat
ALSO READ
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 PM after opposition uproar over govt's demand for Rahul Gandhi's apology
Sonia Gandhi arrives in Parliament on second day of Budget Session
Anurag Thakur hits out at Rahul Gandhi, says his attendance in Lok Sabha lower than average
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition uproar over govt's demand for Rahul Gandhi's apology
Rahul Gandhi should speak responsibly, see the reality: RSS' Dattatreya Hosabale on Cong leader's remarks on Sangh