Left Menu

Belgium detains eight people over suspected attack plan

In a separate investigation, police also raided three other addresses in and near Brussels and took in three people, also on suspicion of planning an attack. "There are links between the two files, but further investigation will be needed to show the extent to which the two groups were connected," prosecutors said.

Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2023 19:51 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 19:51 IST
Belgium detains eight people over suspected attack plan

Belgian authorities detained eight people following raids on suspicion of planning an Islamist attack in Belgium, federal prosecutors said on Tuesday. They said in a statement that the target of the potential attack was not clear and did not comment on how advanced the preparations were.

Police carried out raids late on Monday at five addresses in Brussels, Antwerp and in Eupen, a city near the German border and detained five men, at least two of them suspected of planning an attack. In a separate investigation, police also raided three other addresses in and near Brussels and took in three people, also on suspicion of planning an attack.

"There are links between the two files, but further investigation will be needed to show the extent to which the two groups were connected," prosecutors said. Judges will need to decide whether the eight detained should face charges and be held longer in custody.

Belgium was the home to a number of the perpetrators of the 2015 Paris attacks that killed 130 people and Brussels was itself the target of twin bomb attacks at its airport and on its metro in March 2016, when 32 people were killed. Brussels is home to EU institutions and NATO. The Brussels attacks trial is taking place in the former NATO headquarters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space station

NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space statio...

 United States
4
10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023
Blog

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023