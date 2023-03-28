Man arrested in connection with Meerut college assistant professor's murder

A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with the murder of an assistant professor of a college here, police said on Tuesday.

The arrested accused has been identified as Junaid , who has confessed to his crime, they said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Anirudh Singh said Rakesh Kumar Sharma, an assistant professor at MIT College, was allegedly killed with the intention to loot him. The police have also recovered Sharma's mobile phone. Sharma went missing on the evening of March 11. His body was found in his car near the Sardhana flyover almost 24 hours later. The police had also recovered liquor bottles from the car.

During the probe, the police examined CCTV camera footage that showed Sharma with a suspicious person.

Acting on a tip-off, the police nabbed Junaid who confessed to the committing the crime.

Junaid told the police that he was standing near a flyover on Baghpat Road when a person in an inebriated state arrived at a wine shop. Junaid took him into confidence and both of them drank together.

He further told the police that in order to rob Sharma, he had mixed intoxicants in the alcohol offered to Sharma. When Sharma allegedly fell unconscious near the Sardhana flyover, Junaid stole his mobile phone and money and fled, the police said.

