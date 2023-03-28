12-year-old girl raped by stepfather in UP: Police
PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 28-03-2023 21:56 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 21:56 IST
A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her stepfather in this district of Uttar Pradesh, a police official said on Tuesday.
Additional Superintendent of Police (rural) AK Srivastava told reporters that based on the complaint lodged by the girl's mother, the police have registered a case against the accused and have arrested him.
The girl has been sent for a medical examination.
