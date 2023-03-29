Left Menu

Bahrain summons Iraq's Charge d'Affairs for violating diplomatic norms - state media

Bahrain's foreign ministry has summoned Iraq's Chargé d'Affairs Moayad Omar Abdul Rahman for breaching diplomatic norms, the Bahrain state news agency said on Tuesday.

Bahrain's foreign ministry has summoned Iraq's Chargé d'Affairs Moayad Omar Abdul Rahman for breaching diplomatic norms, the Bahrain state news agency said on Tuesday. State media also reported that Rahman was handed an official note of protest for "(his) interference in the Kingdom's internal affairs," without providing further details.

A few hours after the statement was released, the Iraqi foreign ministry said it was returning Abdul Rahman to Baghdad where he will be stationed at the foreign ministry headquarters. "The reason behind this decision is to boost the legacy of the Iraqi diplomacy and to conserve diplomatic norms" an official spokesperson for the Iraqi government said.

